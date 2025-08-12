Domenicali keen for Sprints to feature reverse grids

Love 'em or loathe' em, Sprints are clearly here to say.

Introduced at Silverstone in 2021 the Sprint continues to divide drivers and fans alike.

As the sport announced record revenues for Q2, seemingly never a day passing by without a new sponsor announced, the idea behind the Sprint was clear from the start, its doubles up on two of the most vital parts of a race weekend, qualifying and the start.

Since its introduction the format has been tweaked several times, the number of races increased from three to six, the number of point-winning places extended from three to eight and, more importantly, the parc ferme regulations revised.

However, with the big prize literally taking place on Sunday, teams and drivers are loathe to take unnecessary risks and as a result many Sprint develop into processions... much like Sunday's races.

Days after lauding the "phenomenal racing" that the season has showcased thus far this season, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali believes that there are two ways in which Sprints can be improved.

"I do believe there are possibilities to extend two things, which we need to discuss, both with the drivers and the teams, and, of course, with the FIA," the Italian tells The Race.

"There are, can we apply that with more races," he suggests. "And is this the right formula to have the possibility to have a reverse grid, as we are doing with F2 and F3?

"These are points of discussion," he insists. "I think that we are getting there to be mature to make sure that this point will be tackled seriously with the teams.

"The vibes to progress in this direction are definitely growing, and therefore I'm ready to present and to discuss not only more sprints... but if there are new formats, new ideas."

Of course the idea of reverse grids has been pushed for some time, F1's former technical boss, Ross Brawn never missing an opportunity to promote the idea, in much the same way that any race 'spiced up' due to unanticipated, unusual circumstances was also immediately seized upon as the Briton wondered how such circumstances could be recreated artificially.

Fact is, as numerous drivers and team bosses have made clear, the main event is the Grand Prix, it not only carries the prestige but the points and thereby the prize money, therefore why risk it all for what is widely seen as a novelty.

Due to the likelihood of damage being caused in Sprints an allowance was made in terms of the budget cap, but this doesn't allow for the fact that said damage could eliminate a driver from the main event.

Also, the current Sprint weekend format means that there is only one practice session, and while (as F1 CEO) Domenicali insists that this is more than enough, in his former role as Ferrari team boss he would have no doubt have used the Maranello squad's infamous veto to kill the proposal in its infancy.

Furthermore, F2 and F3 are both one-make series, F1 isn't and at many circuits the teams really do need more than one practice session in which to fine-tune their set-ups.

Since taking control of F1, numerous fan surveys have been commissioned, and yet the sport still appears to be heading in the wrong direction as far as many are concerned.

Thus far, most fans have been averse to the idea of reverse grids, feeling they are as fake as DRS.

"We are open for that," insists Domenicali, "because I think that's the right thing, to listen to our fans, to try to create something, and not to be worried to do mistakes. The one who believes to do no mistakes doesn't do anything new."

Whether he gets his way and there are reverse grids, or not, it is clear that Sprints are here to stay.

"I think that the Sprint, whatever will be the right format, we need to have it," he says. "It will represent the future."

Leaving the question of how many are there likely to be, could F1 follow the format of (newly acquired) MotoGP and feature a Sprint every race weekend?

"I'm not saying no," he says, "but I think that, between six and twenty-four, we have to do steps into the middle."