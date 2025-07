Formula One Commission meets

The third meeting of the Formula 1 Commission in 2025 took place today at Formula One Management's offices in London. The meeting was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The FIA updated the teams on progress of the 2026 technical, sporting and operational regulations.

General sporting matters

It was agreed that the deposit fees for protests, appeals and right of reviews should be evaluated with a view to those fees being adjusted. The introduction of a fee for investigations was also discussed.

Commercial matters

Formula One Management provided an update to the Commission on the growth and momentum of the sport highlighting that the global fanbase now stood at 827 million with a year-on-year increase of over 10% including growth in the US fanbase of 52 million, up +11% year-on-year.

The fans following Formula 1 continue to get younger, with 43% of the total fan base being under 35 years and 42% of the fans are female. Alongside this there has been significant growth in social media platforms with a combined following of 106 million compared to 18 million in 2018 and positive increases in TV audiences for the 2025 season so far.

The positive impact of the F1 Movie was highlighted showing the success of the first few weeks following release and the contribution this project will create to bring new fans into the sport. Commercial momentum was also presented highlighting the new partners that have joined Formula 1 across a range of areas in 2025 and renewals of existing and long-term partners, including several race promotion contracts.

The importance of achieving long-term sustainability of the sport was discussed and agreed by all stakeholders.