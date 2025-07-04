Mayer confirms bid for FIA presidency

Tim Mayer has confirmed his bid to stand for the presidency of the FIA.

"I can bring value to our stakeholders, whether they are small clubs in under-served regions, or whether it's the Formula 1 track," he told reporters at a press conference this morning. "I'm equally comfortable in both places.

"As much as I come from motorsport, I've spent the last six months educating myself on the mobility side and what that opportunity is," he continued. "To me, actually, that's the larger opportunity, the opportunity to have a global impact for sustainability, for accessibility, and for safety all around the world."

Fired from his role as a steward last year, when asked why he had decided to run, Mayer replied: "It comes from a combination of wanting to and needing to. I have had the opportunity over the last six months to consider what would be required to lead the FIA and what I have discovered is that the member clubs deserve better.

"Mohammed Ben Sulayem made promises three and a half years ago that were good ideas, transparency, governance, he even promised he would be a non-executive president," he continued. "He hasn't delivered on those ideas. In fact, it has been quite the opposite.

"There are lots of reasons I have decided this is the right thing to do, I could go on and on about them. We can be, and must be, better partners with international championships and drivers. I understand how to treat people with respect, especially those who have earned it by reaching the pinnacle of their careers.

"I will champion the small clubs, being honest about the change that is required and what I would want to bring about. Leadership should not be about personality, and I have 34 years' experience. I understand what it takes, I have an opportunity to give back to the sport.

Asked if his decision was born out of revenge for his sacking, he said: "This is not about revenge. It's about how we can drive the FIA forward. It's about what we can do better in this campaign and as we go forward four years after that."

Clearly referring to the numerous high-profile sackings within the FIA over the last couple of years, he believes those still within the organisation deserve better.

"They deserve leadership that provides them with tools, provides them with a vision, provides them with resources," he said. "And more than anything else, does not have a reign of terror every time they walk into the office.

"The test of true leadership is nurturing people, the FIA has been a roundabout, attracting some of the best talent and then forcing them out when they tell the truth, it is all very concerning," he admitted.

"They all seemed to have faced a reality they did not expect, the FIA had some serious people who have seen inside and said, 'not for me'. Members of the World Motorsport Council are being told they can't talk to members and clubs about the latest meetings. Debate has to occur, it is the first step to making good decisions, I would change those things extremely quickly."

There are few that Ben Sulayem hasn't clashed with during his tenure, even to the point of being threatened with legal action by F1, however Mayer is particularly concerned at the way drivers have been treated.

"You must understand drivers are the core, they are the stars of our sports," said Mayer. "You need to partner with them, nurture the relationships, that is when we see the sport thrive. That is not just about the drivers but all the stakeholders, they all deserve respect.

"No-one is a child, these people are at the peak of their careers and need to be treated with dignity and respect.

"Many people have missed that in the individual statute changes; they might be seen as being about integrity or modernising but take all of them together and you can clearly see it is about putting more and more power into the office of one man."

Among the changes to the statutes is the fact that even to stand against Ben Sulayem, Mayer - and any other potential candidate - must essentially be approved by the FIa president as worthy, such is his control.

"The regulations as they are written are for the benefit of the incumbent," said the American, "but my job and responsibility is to go door to door, to those who have a vote and explain there is a better way, they haven't had another option in three and a half years.

"When a letter is shoved under your nose and you are told 'sign this, or else' anyone is going to sign it," he added, no doubt a reference to the letter of support signed by 36 member clubs. "But the only vote that counts are in December, that process will still have full democracy. I need to earn their trust, earn their votes and demonstrate myself and my team is strong enough to bring about change."