FIA reveals update to 2026 calendar

Other than three pre-season tests, the FIA confirms that the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will now take place on Saturday 26 September.

The first pre-season test will be a private test and will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between 26 -30 January, while the second will take place at the Bahrain international Circuit between 11-13 February.

The final test will take place at the Bahrain international Circuit between 18-20 February.

The FIA also confirmed that following a request from the Azerbaijan promoter and relevant government stakeholders, FIA and Formula 1 have agreed to move the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Sunday 27th September to Saturday 26th to accommodate a national day.

All the F1 teams have been informed of this change, which will mean each day of the event will move one day earlier.