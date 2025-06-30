Site logo

FIA reveals update to 2026 calendar

30/06/2025

Other than three pre-season tests, the FIA confirms that the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will now take place on Saturday 26 September.

The first pre-season test will be a private test and will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between 26 -30 January, while the second will take place at the Bahrain international Circuit between 11-13 February.

The final test will take place at the Bahrain international Circuit between 18-20 February.

The FIA also confirmed that following a request from the Azerbaijan promoter and relevant government stakeholders, FIA and Formula 1 have agreed to move the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Sunday 27th September to Saturday 26th to accommodate a national day.

All the F1 teams have been informed of this change, which will mean each day of the event will move one day earlier.

Date Race Circuit
08-Mar Australia Melbourne
15-Mar China Shanghai
29-Mar Japan Suzuka
12-Apr Bahrain Sakhir
19-Apr Saudi Arabia Jeddah
03-May Miami Miami
24-May Canada Montreal
07-Jun Monaco Monaco
14-Jun Spain Barcelona
28-Jun Austria Spielberg
05-Jul Great Britain Silverstone
19-Jul Belgium Spa Francorchamps
26-Jul Hungary Budapest
23-Aug Netherlands Zandvoort
06-Sep Italy Monza
13-Sep Spain Madrid
26-Sep Azerbaijan Baku
11-Oct Singapore Singapore
25-Oct USA Austin
01-Nov Mexico Mexico City
08-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
21-Nov Las Vegas Las Vegas
29-Nov Qatar Lusail
06-Dec Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

