Former F1 steward to stand for FIA presidency?

Tim Mayer, son of former McLaren boss Teddy Mayer, is understood to be standing for the presidency of the FIA.

Interestingly, Mayer is one of the many who have been fired by the current president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, over the last couple of years, in this case following the right of review lodged by the Circuit of Americas after the track invasion that followed last year's Grand Prix.

Mayer has enjoyed prominent roles in various series including EVP of Champ Car, COO of the International Motor Sports Association and the American Le Mans Series, and served as a steward for various FIA championships, including Formula One, WEC and the WRC.

Following the right of review, Mayer claimed that Ben Sulayem was under the impression that one aspect of the hearing was "a personal attack on him".

Mayer, who was subsequently sacked via text message by an assistant to Ben Sulayem, is set to announce his candidacy at a press conference "near Silverstone" on Friday.

Under the changes to the various statutes, Mayer's bid will be scrutinised by the FIA nominations committee, which answers directly to Ben Sulayem.

Another aspect is that nominees must have a full team of officials for the various roles at the time of submitting their candidacy, though seemingly Mayer has this covered.

Mayer's bid comes weeks after Carlos Sainz Snr announced that he would not be standing, the Spaniard insisting that this was due to other commitments.

There has been much criticism of the FIA under Ben Sulayem, and along with the numerous firings there have been claims that the sport's governing body has basically become the Emirati's fiefdom.

Only last month the Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) warned of a worrying future for the sport's governing body under its current leadership, particularly in relation to the intention to reform the statutes, all of which were subsequently passed.

Though Ben Sulayem has his supporters, particularly among the member clubs, there are many who share similar views to the OAMTC.

Interestingly, Ben Sulayem did not attend last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.