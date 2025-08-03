Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

03/08/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Norris McLaren NM UH
Piastri McLaren NM UH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Bortoleto Stake NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NH NM
Hulkenberg Stake NS NM NM
Sainz Williams NS NH NM
Albon Williams NS NM NH
Ocon Haas NM NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NS NH
Colapinto Alpine NM NH NH
Gasly Alpine NH NM
Bearman Haas NM NH

