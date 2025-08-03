Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Norris McLaren NM UH Piastri McLaren NM UH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Bortoleto Stake NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Antonelli Mercedes NM NH Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH Hamilton Ferrari NH NM Hulkenberg Stake NS NM NM Sainz Williams NS NH NM Albon Williams NS NM NH Ocon Haas NM NH Tsunoda Red Bull NM NS NH Colapinto Alpine NM NH NH Gasly Alpine NH NM Bearman Haas NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.