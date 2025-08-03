Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: A difficult weekend. We need to make sure that we learn and understand why we can be strong on one circuit and poor in others.

It's a pattern that's been consistent over years, but we need to break out of it in order for us to be able to move up the grid. I'm really proud of what the team has achieved in the first half of the season. It's great to be in fifth in the Championship. However, we have to recognise it will be a close fought battle to the end of the year and we have to maximise every opportunity that comes towards us. Well done to everyone on the team, Alex and Carlos for everything we've achieved in the first half of the year. It's time for everyone to enjoy a break and come back refreshed in a few weeks.

Carlos Sainz: It was a cleaner weekend for us; it's just a shame it's not on a weekend where the car is strong. P13 looked like the maximum, which is where we would've been without the incident with Gasly. We tried to do a one-stop but that was probably too optimistic going from the Soft to the Hard, but we tried to do something different before switching to the two-stop. I'm leaving the first half of the season slightly disappointed as we didn't maximise the weekends where we were stronger, but hopefully the second half of the season is the other way around. A big thanks to the team for their massive effort and to all our fans for their endless support. We'll reset, recharge and come back stronger for the rest of the season!

Alex Albon: It was a very tough weekend. I came into this weekend optimistic, and I feel like we're a little bit exposed around this track and the car didn't really suit it. We struggled in the race more than I thought we would. We need to do our homework because I know we would do a better job if we had another go at it. It's going to be a dogfight for the rest of the year and it's not going to be easy. I think we favour the lower downforce circuits and others probably favour the higher downforce ones, so we'll see how it plays out. But I'm going to fight like hell to keep P5 in the Championship for us and I'm sure Carlos feels the same. It's going to be a fight to the end.