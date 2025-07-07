Hulkenberg credits slick switch for historic podium

Nico Hulkenberg credits the late switch to slicks for ability to maintain position and claim his first podium from 239 starts.

Under pressure from Lewis Hamilton, Hulkenberg made his final stop one lap later than the Ferrari driver, switching to mediums, while the seven-time champion had opted for softs.

"We made the right calls today, especially stopping later for slicks," said the German at race end. "That decision was crucial and made all the difference.

"The battle with Lewis in the final stint was really intense," he admitted. "He was closing the gap, but I managed to keep him behind and even pull away a little as the tyres came in.

"If it had been a dry race, the day would have looked very different for us," he acknowledged, "but we made the most of the conditions and took every opportunity.

"It's been a long time coming," he grinned. "I always knew we had it in us, and I had it in me. What a race coming from virtually last. It's pretty surreal to be honest."

In addition to being Hulkenberg's first podium from 239 races (a record), it was Sauber's first since 2012.

"I don't think I can comprehend what we've just done," he told his team in the moments after the race. "I'm ecstatic," he added at the trackside interviews. "This is such a special day for the team and for me personally.

"That first podium feeling, I cannot put it into words. It was such an intense race with changing conditions all the time, and you always feel like you are right on the edge."

"Nico drove a masterclass today," said team boss Jonathan Wheatley. "After 239 Grand Prix starts, he delivered the goods. No driver is more deserving of a podium than Nico."

Despite a home win for Lando Norris, Hulkenberg's podium appeared to be the most popular things about the day, with fellow drivers and teams keen to congratulate the German.

In the moments after the chequered flag, teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, who had spun off three laps into the race, came on the team radio.

"Nico, it's Gabi," said the Brazilian, "you have no idea how happy I am for you, you're a legend. Absolutely insane what you did today."

"Thank you, buddy," replied the German. "Thank you very much, appreciate that from you."

Asked about finally getting the monkey off his back, Hulkenberg subsequently told reporters: "That thing has been put to bed. I will never have that question again which is the best news of today for me.

"It's always a team effort," he added, "and today we performed as a team. We didn't make any mistakes, we made all the right calls.

"We have two weeks now to stretch out the celebration. I'll enjoy a few days of partying and then get prepare for Spa."

