Sauber opens new technology centre in UK

Ahead of Audi's entry into the Formula One World Championship, Sauber has announced the opening of its new technology centre at Bicester.

Bicester Motion is a 444-acre (179 hectare) future mobility estate strategically located in the heart of 'Motorsport Valley', a region renowned for its concentration of high-performance motorsport expertise, as the Audi F1 Project's preparations continue to enter the world championship in 2026.

The facility's primary purpose is to enhance and expand the team's technical capabilities, ensuring the team is well-positioned to attract top engineering talent and foster partnerships with leading industry supply chain specialists.

The Bicester centre in Building 123 will provide a base for the team to benefit from the expertise within the region and support the Audi project's HQ in Hinwil, Switzerland, to create a cohesive and integrated approach to all aspects of the project.

"The opening of the Sauber Motorsport Technology Centre is a significant milestone as we prepare for Audi's arrival in Formula 1," said Mattia Binotto. "This facility will allow us to tap into the talent pool in Motorsport Valley and further strengthen our technical capabilities while being part of a thriving cluster at Bicester Motion where you live and breathe motorsport. The support it will play to Hinwil will be important to our long-term success."

"We warmly welcome Sauber Motorsport in what is an exciting step in its Audi F1 transformation ahead of next year's F1 season," added Daniel Geoghegan, Chief Executive Officer, Bicester Motion. "It is thrilling that Bicester Motion has been chosen as their UK base connecting into their Swiss and German operations to support their vision to deliver sustainability, innovation, and maximum performance in motorsport.

"They join many other pioneering automotive and aviation companies, along with Motorsport UK, the governing body of this great industry, already based here. We look forward to seeing their team develop and their transformation on and off the track continue."