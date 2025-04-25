A lap of the Madring

Organisers at the Madring, which will host the Spanish Grand Prix from next season have released an onboard simulation of the new street track.

In January last year it was announced that Madrid had signed a ten-year deal beginning in 2026, following an agreement with IFEMA Madrid.

Located five minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport, the proposed 5.47km circuit, and which features 20 corners, and "the longest banked curve" on the calendar, is built around the IFEMA exhibition centre.

The circuit is intended to be one of the most accessible on the F1 calendar, with the track just a short commute away by Metro, train, and city lines. Indeed, it is estimated that 90% of fans will be able to travel to the paddock via public transport, while fans staying in local accommodation will be a short walk away.

IFEMA Madrid has awarded construction contract to a joint venture formed by ACCIONA (60%) and Eiffage Construction (40%), who will be in charge of the project which gets underway this month and is expected to be completed by May 2026.

The project, works, initially tendered with a base budget of €111m, has been awarded to the aforementioned joint venture for €83.2m. The contract includes not only the construction of the circuit, but also the installation and subsequent dismantling of temporary structures, as well as the restoration of public roads to their original state following each Grand Prix.

Designed in accordance with FIA Grade 1 homologation standards, the circuit's 5.47kms iis made up of 4,100 metres of which will run through IFEMA MADRID's grounds, with the remaining 1,300 metres on public roads.

This layout is intended to make the most of the existing infrastructure while minimising the impact on the fairground's day-to-day operations and local traffic.

Officials are keen to make clear that the video is a preliminary rendering and that some elements may change in the final design.