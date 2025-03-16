Site logo

Australian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

16/03/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NI UH NI
Verstappen Red Bull NI NM NI
Russell Mercedes NI NH NI
Antonelli Mercedes NI NH NI
Albon Williams NI NI NM NI
Stroll Aston Martin NI UH NI
Hulkenberg Stake NI NM NI
Leclerc Ferrari NI UH NI
Piastri McLaren NI UH NI
Hamilton Ferrari NI UH NI
Gasly Alpine NI NH NI
Tsunoda Racing Bulls NI NM NI
Ocon Haas NI NI NM NI
Bearman Haas NI NI NM NI
Lawson Red Bull NI NI NM
Bortoleto Stake NI NM NI
Alonso Aston Martin NI
Sainz Williams NI
Doohan Alpine NI
Hadjar Racing Bulls NI

Check out our Sunday gallery from Albert Park here.

