Carey joins Liberty Media board

Former F1 CEO, Chase Carey has been appointed to the board of directors of the sport's owner Liberty Media.

Carey served as chairman of Formula 1 from 2016 to 2022 and as its CEO from 2017 to 2021. He will serve on the Executive Committee of the Liberty Media Board.

"Chase has been an excellent partner to Liberty for many years, from our investment in DIRECTV in 2008 to Liberty's purchase of Formula 1 in 2017 where his role as CEO was key to securing the acquisition. He was instrumental in building a successful foundation at F1 from which the business has grown materially," said John Malone, Liberty Media Chairman. "Chase's knowledge and expertise across media, entertainment, sports, business and more will be valuable to the board as our companies execute on their next chapters of growth and value creation."

"Liberty is at an exciting point in its storied evolution, with a more focused asset base centered around high-quality, premium sporting assets that I know well. I look forward to contributing to Liberty as a director in partnership with John, Liberty management and the portfolio company leadership teams," said Carey.

Prior to joining Formula 1, Carey served in a number of roles at 21st Century Fox, including as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2009 to 2015 and as a Director since 1996.

He served as a Director, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of DIRECTV, Inc. from 2003 to 2009, where he led the operations and strategic direction of the DIRECTV, Inc. companies, including DIRECTV, Inc. in the United States and DIRECTV Latin America.

Carey is a graduate of Colgate University and Harvard Business School. He is also a Trustee Emeritus at Colgate University.