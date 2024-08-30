"Mick isn't special," says Vowles

Justifying putting rookie Franco Colapinto alongside Alex Albon for the remainder of the season, Williams boss James Vowles says Mick Schumacher isn't special.

As the Grove outfit contemplated dropping Logan Sargeant it appeared to have two options, both of which involved 'borrowing' drivers from rival teams.

Either they went with Red Bull's Liam Lawson or Mercedes Mick Schumacher, and while the Australian did an excellent job of standing in for Daniel Ricciardo last season, the German had spent two whole seasons with Haas.

Eventually however, Vowles opted for neither, instead promoting Williams Academy driver, Colapinto to the role.

"There were three options on the table," the Briton told reporters in Monza, "one was Liam Lawson, one was Mick, and one was Franco.

"With Liam the contractual situation with Red Bull wouldn't have worked with me here at Williams," he admitted, "so that didn't become an option for us in that circumstance.

"And then it's a tough choice, it really is... Mick has improved a lot from where he was with Haas, there's no doubt about it, he's a competent driver that I know he had his time, but he has done incredible work with Alpine, with Mercedes, and with McLaren in the meantime, and all advocates will speak with you and tell you where he's adapted and where he's changed.

"So now the decision is do we put Mick in the car, and I think Mick would have done a good job, or do we invest in an individual that's a part of our academy, that's done hundreds of thousands of laps in the simulator, that's driven our car, the only driver to do so this year in FP1, and on the data from what we can see and how he's performing, he's making significant steps.

"So it becomes a decision do we invest in the future or do we invest in someone else as a result of it. Both will fall into a category of good, not special, I think we have to be straightforward about this, Mick isn't special, he just would have been good, I think he would have come with a lot more experience than Franco does, but here's what I and Williams believe in, and the core values.

"Williams has always invested in new generations of driver and youth, and what I've been speaking about all the way through is the future of Williams, and the future of Williams isn't in investing in the past, it's investing in talent that allows us to move forward as individuals.

"It's investing in an academy, that you'll see announcements in the next six weeks or so how we're filling up that academy, and the amount of finance we're putting into it, and when you're putting that amount of finance into your academy you've got to put your actions where your words are as well."

At one stage, Mercedes protege Kimi Antonelli had been linked with the Williams seat, but Toto Wolff didn't want to see the youngster pushed too hard too soon, a charge that could be levelled at Vowles in Colapinto's case also.

"Franco's ahead in the F2 championship of Antonelli, he's ahead of Bearman," said the BRiton, "and he's with MP, which with all due respect to MP it's not Prema or ART, and he's doing a good job of building up into it.

"Do I think we've put someone into the deep end of the swimming pool? Absolutely, 100%, but if you listen to Franco's own words you'll hear that he's up for it, and he knows what's in front of him, and he's ready for the challenge.

"So answering your question, it's I want to demonstrate to the world that investing in a driver that, can I hope he'll become a very successful reserve driver for us, simulator driver for us, and other aspects depending on how he performs, is investing in the future of Williams."

Finally, the Williams boss admitted that sacking Sargeant was one of the toughest things he's ever had to do.

"We've had enough experience under our belt to know he'd reached the limit of what he's able to achieve, and in fact it's almost unfair on him furthermore to continue with him. If you look at his face when he gets out of the car, he's given you everything he possibly can, and it's not enough.

"He absolutely, never from a human perspective, gave me anything other than 100% of what he's able to do, but the realisation of where he is on his limits now is very clear.

"The relationship can only become more and more difficult across the last nine races towards the end of the year because he knows what his future holds, which is not to be in F1 anymore, and actually a clean break at this stage feels like the correct decision for all parties. It feels like it's fair to Logan, he won't feel that way today, but I hope he reflects on it in the future that it is fair towards him in that regard.

"Changing between back-to-back races is terrible, it really is an awful thing to do, which hopefully shows you where we are in this. And to be very clear to everyone it wasn't just based on an accident, it was based on in the race he had all of the parts that Alex had available to him, but the performance wasn't there, he was lacking in that area, and the gap's almost as big as it was last year."