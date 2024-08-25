Dutch Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: The race unfolded today as we expected, with many drivers going for the one-stop strategy on Medium and Hard tyres. Alex had a good start picking up a few places but then got stuck, so we decided to pit him early and go for a two-stop.

During the race, he managed to pass a few more drivers and ended the race in P14. With Logan, we decided to stay out and go for the one-stop. He had a good last stint holding Tsunoda and Magnussen behind him on old Hard tyres and finished in P16. A frustrating weekend for the team but we are looking forward to Monza as the new package has shown a good step in performance and should suit the car.

Alex Albon: It was a tough one today. Being out of position at the start meant we unfortunately didn't have the pure pace to get through the midfield battle. If we started where we should have, P9 was likely possible for this circuit, but that's just how it is. Unfortunately, our championship rivals are the ones that benefited the most from this, which is a bit of a double whammy. We did try different things with our strategy but were covered off by other cars in front of us who were trying to help their teammate, so it's a bit unfortunate. In terms of silver linings, it's positive that the upgrade worked and the car is strong, so we'll take the challenges and learnings from this tough weekend and try to focus on Monza.

Logan Sargeant: Firstly, A big thank you to everyone for getting the car turned around for today, it's greatly appreciated from my side as I know how much work goes into it. Nonetheless, I lacked a little bit of pace today. We tried to make the one-stop work which was tricky with a lot of defending and blue flags to deal with, but it was always going to be tough from where we started.