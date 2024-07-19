Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think we have had a good day with the upgrades that we have brought to this race.

Of course, there is still a lot to do to make sure we optimise the car, but I think it was a solid start to the weekend. It is important to try to look into all the details and work to make sure we have the best set up possible for the car for qualifying. Of course, FP2 was a bit interrupted with the red flag so we didn't manage to get the full long runs in that we wanted, but it was the same for everyone. We'll look into things and work from there. All in all, it was a good start to the weekend."

Sergio Perez: "It has been a good Friday, I think we made a good step from FP1 to FP2, we made the right changes and took the right direction. This is the most comfortable I have felt with the car at this stage of the weekend in a while. The steps we have made throughout the day have been the best we can do and that is really positive. We are feeling good and the long run looked promising too. I think we can still really dial up the set-up now and at the end of the day it is just about putting everything together at the right time. Our time will come, it's head down for now and look forward to tomorrow. Let's see what the rest of the weekend holds for us now."