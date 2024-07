Newey to leave Red Bull in March

Adrian Newey has revealed that he will officially leave Red Bull next March, though he refuses to shed light on where he is heading.

At the beginning of May it was confirmed that the veteran design guru is leaving the Austrian team after 19 years, thereby kick-starting intense speculation over where he would take his unique talent, having previously designed title winning cars for McLaren and Williams also.

Though he will play no part in preparation for 2025, he is still assisting with the current car and also the RB17 Hypercar which was revealed last weekend.

"I have been primarily talking to the drivers a little bit, and then a bit involved in strategy through the races," he told Motorsport.com in terms of his current involvement in the team, "but it's also been about meeting customers ... RB17 clients and customers.

"The point of (RB17) is it's very much an extension of the Formula 1 team and everybody, therefore, is involved not only in the RB17 itself, but in how Red Bull goes about Formula 1 weekends. And that will continue regardless of my physically being present, because of the way we're doing it, and also my son Harry will continue to work on RB17 through to its completion and indeed beyond when I stop working here in March next year.

"Then I will still be fully involved in working with the guys on queries and I'll be attending track tests and so on and so forth."

Linked with both Ferrari and Aston Martin, it is understood that a return to one of his previous teams might not be entirely out of the question.