Leclerc tops Bahrain timesheets on final day

Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time of the day in Bahrain today, Ferrari having posted the two best times of the week.

Sadly, as was the case yesterday, the session had to be red-flagged after a drain cover worked lose, however action resumed just over an hour later with the decision taken to scrap the lunch break and allow drivers to continue up to 19:00 (local time) as originally planned.

Of course, the need to change drivers, and thereby set-up the cars accordingly, meant there was still a lack of track time but for the most part the teams appeared unaffected.

Nonetheless, the improved conditions in the afternoon/evening meant that we had to wait for the main running on softs, however unlike previous years there were no real banzai laps with a number of teams still opting not to show their hand.

Charles Leclerc was quickest, though he was unable to eclipse his teammate's time from yesterday. The Monegasque's best time came on the C5 rubber, while Russell used the C4 to post the second best time of the day.

Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon all made it into the top ten courtesy of the red-banded rubber, though Hamilton's best lap this morning on the C5 was only good enough for 12th.

Ominously, Verstappen was only 0.433s off the pace despite sticking with the mediums (C3), while Piastri and Alonso also looked good on the yellow-banded rubber.

The 19 drivers on duty - Sargeant having driven the car all day yesterday - completed 1,240 laps on a day which saw few obvious reliability issues.

Having suffered issues at the rear of the car yesterday, it was worrying that Norris only completed 20 laps this morning however teammate Piastri more than made up for that in the afternoon.

Red Bull aside, there remains no clear indication of the pecking order, either in terms of the main challengers to the Austrian outfit or the midfield, and a strong afternoon from Hulkenberg offers hope that Haas might not be the lost cause we all feared.

"We have some idea of roughly where things are," Dan Fallows told Sky Sports, "but we are concentrating on making sure we've made the step we think we've made over winter. Minor issues that you tend to get with a brand new car but nothing significant, and anything we have found we have resolved very, very quickly."

"It's still difficult to known where we are," admitted Leclerc. "We've gone through our programme, no major issues. Good thing is no major surprises. Everything we expected we got, so that is good. Helps the guys to develop the car, everything seems to make sense.

"How competitive we are, it's difficult to understand. My feeling is that Red Bull are ahead. We have a stronger base compared to last year. Last year, it was difficult to understand which direction to develop. Very different story this year, know where we need to improve, gives us more hope."

In the final couple of hours, around the time the race takes place in just over a week, the teams used the similarity in conditions to carry out their race simulations.

As was the case yesterday, the FIA carried out a systems check which involved red-flagging the session then simulating an abandoned start followed by a full grid start - even though Verstappen, Gasly and Albon, who completed the most laps today, opted not to play.

Sadly, unlike yesterday the drivers behaved themselves and there were no scraps.

After the three days it is too early to draw any conclusions, especially as there is so much the teams keep to themselves, however one feels we'll be hearing the Dutch national anthem next week - or possible the Mexican.

Behind the Bulls it appears to be Ferrari second best, with Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren battling for third, ahead of RB and Alpine then Stake, Williams and Haas.

Team quotes to follow

