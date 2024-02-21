Wolff calls for transparency in Red Bull investigation

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff is the latest to jump on the bandwagon relating to the investigation into Christian Horner's conduct.

There is little love lost between the pair and therefore it came as no surprise when the Austrian was asked about the situation as pre-season testing go underway.

"It is clear," Wolff said when asked to address the allegations during the lunch interval on the first day of testing.

"Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out," said the Austrian.

"These are just standards we set ourselves," he added. "We are a global sport and one of the most important sport platforms in the world and role models, too.

"But having said that, there is a lot of speculation that has been happening over the past weeks, and lots of things that are going on," he continued.

"What is important at that stage is for a process with rigour. I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, that is something we need to look at.

"What the outcomes are, what it means for Formula One, and how we can learn from that because we want to talk about racing cars, and we want to talk about the sport, rather than these very, very critical topics that are more than just a team issue. It is phenomenon, and an issue for all of Formula One, and every individual that works out there."

Having attended last week's launch, Horner is in Bahrain for the test and is due to take part in the official press conference on Thursday.