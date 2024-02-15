Investigation a "distraction" admits Horner

It's "business as normal" for Christian Horner as the Red Bull boss admits that the ongoing investigation into his conduct is a distraction.

While today's launch was all about the new car and the Austrian team was keen that the ongoing investigation into its leader should not overshadow proceedings, it was inevitable that Horner would be asked about the situation.

"Inevitably there has been a distraction but the team are very together and everybody's focused on the season ahead, so it's been very much business as normal," he told reporters. "The support has been fantastic.

"Obviously my focus is very much on the season ahead," he continued, "and it has been business as normal. Obviously there is an investigation that I'm obviously complying and working with fully. But that is very much going on in the background whilst preparing for the season ahead."

With the opening race just a fortnight away, Horner was asked how the uncertainty over his future might affect the team.

"The team are gearing up for the season ahead, and we're in good shape," he sdaid, "we're fully focused on going racing, looking forward to being in Bahrain next week and seeing the RB20 run, and the only thing that focuses everybody's attention is the car. We're very united and together in that focus.

"My focus is very much on the year ahead and the racing ahead of us," he added. "I think the whole team is tremendously proud of what we've achieved in the last 19 seasons, but it's always what lies ahead of you rather than what is behind you, but with great pride in what we've done in 19 years as we come into our 20th season."

Asked about talk of a 'power struggle' with the Austrians, including Helmut Marko, on one side, Horner insisted: "We're very united. We've always had tremendous support from the shareholders since Dietrich's passing.

"The shareholders have been incredibly supportive. And you can see the level of investment that there is on the campus here, with Red Bull Powertrains, with the future in Formula 1. We're one team."

Asked if, for him, as the investigation continues, anything has changed, he simply said: "Business as normal!"

