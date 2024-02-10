Horner saga continues

Launch of its 2024 contender set to be overshadowed as Red Bull continues its investigation into the conduct of its team principal, Christian Horner.

The Briton spent most of Friday being questioned by the independent investigator handling the probe which was instigated not by the Red Bull F1 team itself but by its parent company Red Bull GmbH.

Almost a week after the investigation was announced, there is no clear indication of what precisely Horner is being accused of, which only serves to fan the flames of speculation.

What is known is that the allegation comes from a female member of the team staff, and while social media and the tabloid press immediately jumped to one conclusion, it has since been revealed to be about Horner's "controlling and coercive" behaviour.

While news of the investigation has stunned the sport - and certainly knocked Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari off the back pages - the fact is that there has been talk of unrest within the team ever since its owner Dietrich Mateschitz passed away in 2022.

Last year Helmut Marko's position within the team was said to be under threat, and paddock speculation suggests that the Austrian, with help from Jos Verstappen - father of three-time world champion Max - and Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, is involved in the ongoing drama.

Following Friday's questioning by the external specialist barrister, Red Bull would only say that "it would not be appropriate to comment before the investigation is completed", while Horner continued to deny the allegations to the Dutch newspaper that revealed the investigation in the first place, De Telegraaf.

Horner has been with the team since the outset, and while there is some dispute as to how much his 'removal' might impact the team, claims that such a move could see Adrian Newey depart along with other key personnel, especially at a time there is talk of an exodus of top level staff from Mercedes, would no doubt rock the team and indeed the sport.

This Friday sees the launch of the team's 2024 contender and while the media is going to be keen to know the details of the allegations the subject is likely to be officially off the table.

However, with talk that the investigation could last several more weeks it is possible that pre-season testing and even the opening race of the season, could take place with the axe hanging over Horner and a dark cloud over the entire team.

At a time many have been fearing Max Verstappen and his team strolling to a fourth successive title, this latest drama, coupled with the Hamilton move, has more than a hint of Turk Thrust about it and will certainly pique the interest of the team behind Drive to Survive as it looks ahead to Season 7, while Horner's marriage to a former Spice Girl has already guaranteed the full attention of the tabloids.