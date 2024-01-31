Andretti "strongly disagrees" with F1's decision

Andretti-Cadillac has responded to today's decision by Formula One Management to reject its bid to enter the sport any time before 2028.

Explaining the decision, F1 said that the proposed team "would not add value to the championship".

Before issuing a full statement detailing the reasoning behind its decision, F1 added that it "took account of the broad range of ways in which value could be provided, including value to fans, the prestige and reputational value of the sport, the competitive balance of the championship and the sustainability goals of the sport".

In terms of value to the fans, the reaction on social media was swift and overwhelming, with fans claiming that Liberty Media, effectively the owner of the sport, was putting money ahead of all else and risks destroying the sport.

In terms off not adding value, Haas was singled out for criticism, though Stake, Williams and the fact that Red Bull owns two teams was also pointed out.

World Champion and all round motorsport legend, Mario Andretti was quick to react, taking to X he wrote: "I'm devastated. I won't say anything else because I can't find any other words besides devastated."

Andretti-Cadillac subsequently issued a brief statement.

"Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents," it read.

"Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organisations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world's best," it continued.

"We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace.

"Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support."

Like the majority of the fans who have taken to social media today, Pitpass fully concurs.

While one can understand why the majority of the teams wanted today's decision, after all these days they are in for F1 for the money, while passion and history are merely buzz words, the folk at Liberty and F1 Towers clearly have their own agenda.

The biggest mystery however is why, at a time the sport is seeking to expand in the United States, it has rejected one of motorsport's most iconic names, an entrant that has proved, time and again, in various disciplines, to be competitive and add value.

This has been a dark day for our/their sport.