Horner under investigation

It is understood that Red Bull boss, Christian Horner is under investigation for what is thought to be a non-F1 related incident.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that the Briton is under investigation by his team following a claim by a member of staff.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," said the team in a brief statement. "This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Horner has headed the team since it entered F1 in 2005, and has overseen its numerous titles with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

According to De Telegraaf, Red Bull's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff is taking the allegations seriously.

The news comes ahead of the launch of the car on 15 February with which Max Verstappen hopes to secure a fourth title.