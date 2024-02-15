Red Bull reveals the RB20

Red Bull today embarked on its 20th Season in Formula One as it took the wraps off the RB20, the car with which Max Verstappen hopes to claim his fourth title.

Over 350 fans, team partners and members of the media were present to welcome the RB20 to the racing world. 13-time Grand Prix winner and former Red Bull star David Coulthard hosted the ceremony with presenter Derin Adetosye, team principal and CEO Christian Horner, three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, six-time race winner and 2023 runner-up Sergio 'Checo' Perez and Red Bull Academy Programme drivers Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

Unveiling the RB20, Christian Horner said: "This is a momentous year in the team's history. Over the past 20 years, Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula One and it has done it by being determined to do things differently, by being committed to playing hard and racing even harder and by being utterly focused on competing for the biggest prizes in the sport.

"We've been lucky enough to do that on multiple occasions and seven Drivers' titles, six Constructors' Championship wins and 113 race victories to date demonstrate the success of Red Bull's vision for the team.

"The latest chapter of that story starts today with the RB20. It's going to be a thrilling and hugely competitive season but as we saw last year, this is a team operating at the peak of its powers and in Max and Checo we have two drivers who can deliver at every circuit, in any conditions, so I'm confident that, just as we have done for the past 20 years, we can compete for podiums, wins and hopefully more championships."

"It does look a bit different," said Max Verstappen. "I think the team definitely pushed on quite a bit from last year and I think that's very positive. I'm just looking forward to get to Bahrain, start testing and really see what the car is capable of."

"You can see that the team has done an incredible job," added Perez. "We've gone very aggressive with the concept, so I'm looking forward to it.

"I find it great from Red Bull that we've had such a dominant car last year, that we just changed completely our concept. It's something that I think requires a lot of hunger in the team, to keep pushing all the boundaries. [It] will be interesting to see how everything feels on track."

Asked about the shakedown that took place at Silverstone earlier this week, Verstappen said: "Unfortunately it was quite wet so you're only driving on rain tyres, but everything was working very well and I think that's always great," the 26-year-old explained. "You drive out of the box and there are no problems and you just do what you have to do before you get to Bahrain."

