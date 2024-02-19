Site logo

F1 urges speedy resolution to Horner saga

19/02/2024

F1 has called on Red Bull, urging it to conclude the ongoing investigation into team principal Christian Horner as speedily as possible.

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," reads the statement.

"We hope [the] matter will be clarified at [the] earliest opportunity, after a fair & thorough process. Will not comment further at this time"

Fact is that other than Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari in 2025 and the rejection of Andretti's entry in 2026, the Horner investigation has dominated the headlines especially in those sections of the media focussed on salacious tittle-tattle

Already concerned at potential damage to its image Ford has admitted that it is monitoring the situation and in these days of virtue signalling other brands associated with Red Bull, indeed F1, will be getting jumpy.

"As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we expect the same from our partners," Ford's head of Ford Performance Motorsport, Mark Rushbrook told AP Sports at the weekend.

