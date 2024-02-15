"It's a massive challenge," says Perez

Of course, Christian Horner isn't the only member of the Red Bull team facing an uncertain future, as Sergio Perez admits that his fourth season with the team will be a massive challenge.

Seemingly hanging on to his seat by the skin of his teeth, helping secure Red Bull's first ever 1-2 in the championship has given the Mexican some much needed breathing space.

However, he is fully aware that if he is to remain in one of the sport's most coveted seats he must raise game over the course of the coming season.

"Obviously, people are aware of the challenge that I'm facing and it is right," he said at today's launch. "I think it's a massive challenge, Max is a driver that really takes the maximum out of you so it's a great challenge and one I'm looking forward to massively. "It's my fourth season with the team and I'm sure it's going to be the best one."

Should he fail, a number of drivers are waiting in the wings, not least the former incumbent of that seat, Daniel Ricciardo.

"If we are performing well on track, there will be plenty of opportunities out there," said the Mexican. "So that's my main target and my main motivation for this year to really perform well.

"I still think that I'm at my best, I still have a lot to give, being part of the Red Bull family for four years. It's a massive bonus. It's a great opportunity. I'm still young, and still motivated. So there's still a long way ahead."

As for the star of today's launch, despite the fact that the rules are virtually unchanged, the RB20 is more than just an evolution of its predecessor.

"I think it just shows the hunger in this team," said Perez, "we had such a dominant car last year you wouldn't imagine us changing the concept so much. I think it's really brave to do that.

"It shows how much this team is ready to move forward, pushing the boundaries, it is great to see," he added. "I think we've taken some good steps forward, and it will be interesting to see what we are able to do for the coming weeks.

"I think it's really important that we have a good base and we are able to develop it throughout the season with the team."

