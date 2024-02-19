FIA not commenting Horner saga at this time

The FIA has said that it will not be commenting on the ongoing investigation into Christian Horner at Red Bull until it has completed.

"In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GmbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further," the sport's governing body said in a brief statement.

"The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."

The statement follows that of F1 which has called on Red Bull to bring the investigation to a speedy conclusion.

While the FIA is taking a 'wait and see' approach, it does have the authority to become involved if it appears that Article 12.2. of the International Sporting Code has been violated.

That article relates to "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA".

Meanwhile, in a 'you couldn't make this s**t up' move the FIA has announced a clothing partnership with AlphaTauri, the Red Bull owned clothing brand whose name previously adorned the team now to be known as Visa Cash App RB.

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Alpha Tauri and the FIA as the first Official Clothing Partner, from 2024 to 2026," announced the sport's governing body on social media.

"Get ready for a fusion of automotive technology and high fashion, redefining style in the world of motorsport!"

The desire for everyone to get in on the act and screw the sport for every penny they can gets more blatant every day.