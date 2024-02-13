Jan Monchaux appointed new FIA technical director

Former Alfa Romeo technical director, Jan Monchaux has been appointed the FIA's new technical director replacing Tim Goss who has joined RB.

In his role, Monchaux will supervise the single-seater technical department, which handles current Formula 1 technical matters, as well as future technical regulations, and will report to Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA's single-seater director.

Monchaux has a long and distinguished career in Formula 1, LMP1 and DTM, with the most recent position being that of technical director with the Stake F1 team.

"I am excited to welcome Jan to the FIA to fulfil an important role in the technical department, and in framing the future regulations of the sport. Jan's arrival will strengthen our extensive technical expertise," said Tombazis.

"I am very happy to be joining the FIA as technical director," added Monchaux, and look forward to the fresh challenges this role entails.

"I have worked on the Competitors' side for many years, but now the opportunity to help shape the future of the Sport with the governing body is a prospect I relish."