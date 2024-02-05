F1 Commission confirms changes to Sprint weekend format

Today's meeting of the F1 Commission sees changes to the format for Sprint weekends in addition to an increase to the power unit allocation this season.

The first meeting of the Formula 1 Commission on 2024 took place today at the offices of Formula One Management in London. The meeting was chaired by FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Under discussion were topics including the format for Sprint weekends for the forthcoming season and beyond, with the following options presented by the Sporting Advisory Committee.

2024 Sprint Format

Following previous support by the F1 Commission for an update to the Sprint weekend there was agreement for a re-ordering of the sessions during the Sprint weekend with Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying taking place on Friday, the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

The regulatory refinements for these changes will be presented to the World Motorsport Council (WMSC) on February 28.

Updates to the Technical and Sporting Regulations

A proposal to increase the Power Unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons was agreed.

DRS Activation for the Race will be anticipated to one lap as opposed to two laps after the start of the Race, or the re-start following a Safety Car.

The group discussed a number of topics relating to the 2026 Regulations in particular financial and sustainability matters.

Other minor updates to the 2024 Technical, Sporting and Financial Regulations were approved by the Commission.