F1 to continue at Suzuka

One of several circuits thought to be under threat as F1 continues to focus on street tracks and 'destination cities', Suzuka retains the Japanese Grand Prix until 2029.

The iconic, Honda-owned, high-speed, 18-corner, Suzuka Circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans alike, with its 'S' Curves, Spoon and 130R the circuit is one of F1's most celebrated tracks and has played host to many memorable moments, with 12 Drivers' Championships settled there, including most recently in 2022 when Max Verstappen sealed his second consecutive title.

In 2024, the Japanese Grand Prix will move to a new slot in April, between the races in Australia and China, as part of F1's efforts to rationalise its calendar and become net zero by 2030. This move creates a more efficient flow of races and reduces the distance that freight travels around the world.

Japan's world-famous cherry blossom season will also be in full bloom, offering fans the opportunity to take in fantastic racing and one of earth's most iconic natural spectacles.

Last year's Japanese Grand Prix was attended by 222,000 passionate fans across the race weekend, up from 200,000 in 2022. It also saw more than 20,000 people attend the first ever F1 Fan Festival in downtown Tokyo, with appearances by drivers including Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, and hometown hero Yuki Tsunoda.

"Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport," said Stefano Domenicali, "so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029. As we prepare to return to Japan earlier than usual this season, l would like to express my huge gratitude to the promoter and team at Honda MobilityLand for supporting our effort towards greater calendar rationalisation as we look to make the sport more sustainable.

"Our fans in Japan embrace Formula 1 with a unique passion and we look forward to working with the promoter to give fans the experience they deserve for years to come."

"I am pleased that we will be able to continue hosting the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit from 2025 onwards," added Tsuyoshi Saito, President and Representative Director of Honda Mobilityland Corporation. "I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Stefano Domenicali and other related Formula 1 members.

"We aim to create a sustainable future and currently we are preparing to welcome many fans for the 2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in April, the first time the event will be held in the spring season. We will continue to work together with the local communities and government agencies, including Mie Prefecture and Suzuka City, so that Suzuka can continue to be loved by fans around the world and contribute to the prosperity of motorsports culture and industrial development."

Now we need to see similar long-term deals for Silverstone, Monza, Monaco, Mexico, Imola, Spa and Zandvoort.