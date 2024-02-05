F1 Academy drivers to qualify for superlicence points

F1 Academy has announced that the top five classified drivers in the 2024 drivers' standings will earn FIA superlicence points, while drivers are now limited to just two seasons in the series.

The winner of the 2024 season will receive 10 superlicence points, while the drivers in second and third place will collect seven and five points respectively. Three points will be awarded to the driver who classifies fourth, and the fifth placed driver will receive one point.

In a further initiative designed to help strengthen the talent pool in the regions in which the F1 Academy races, from this season, the series will introduce Wild Card entries at select events across its calendar. Working with race promoters, F1 Academy will identify talented young women from the host region and offer them a Wild Card entry for a specific weekend.

At races where there is a Wild Card entry, reigning champions, PREMA Racing, will operate the Wild Card car in addition to their three entries, and offer support and training to the selected driver. Wild Card entrants will be eligible to score points in the drivers' standings.

Further details of Wild Card entries will be announced in due course.

To encourage progression and support rising talent, an additional update has been made to the Sporting Regulations to specify that drivers may only compete in two seasons of F1 Academy. The introduction of this rule will ensure that every year there are opportunities for the most talented young women coming through the karting and single seater ranks to compete in the series.

"After a positive inaugural season we are making two significant steps forward for 2024," said Susie Wolff. "Our top five drivers receiving FIA superlicence points is testament to the strength of F1 Academy's on track proposition and will help fuel their progression as they move up the single seater pyramid.

"The introduction of the Wild Card entrants will promote regional talent, engage with local communities, and increase the talent pool in the regions in which we race which will be important for our long-term growth and ensure we are creating even more opportunities for women to get involved in our sport."