Goss and Permane join RB

RB - FKA AlphaTauri - recruits three hugely experienced senior technical and trackside personnel including Tim Goss and Alan Permane.

Tim Goss will take on the new role of Chief Technical Officer, reporting to the Team Principal, Laurent Mekies. Most recently the Technical Director of the FIA, Goss will return to the frontline of F1 competition with RB in October.

He brings a wealth of competitive experience shaped by 28 years with McLaren, where he rose from assistant race engineer to become Head of Vehicle Performance, Chief Engineer, Director of Engineering and Technical Director in 2013.

During this time he helped to deliver five drivers titles with Senna, Hakkinen, and Hamilton. He joined the FIA's Single-Seater Technical Group in 2021 and became the Federation's Technical Director in 2023 and held the role until January of this year.

"I am delighted to join Visa Cash App RB at the start of its new era of competition," he said. "It's a team with great pride and heritage, with some exceptional people already in place, and I'm looking forward to working with Team Principal Laurent Mekies and alongside Technical Director Jody Egginton. There's an exciting challenge ahead of us but I think the team is well-equipped to meet that head on."

Guillaume Cattelani joins the team as Deputy Technical Director, reporting to Technical Director Jody Egginton.

With more than 15 years of F1 experience, at Lotus, McLaren and most recently Red Bull, Guillaume will focus on Aerodynamics, Vehicle Performance, and technology, establishing car performance targets, and providing the operational leadership to achieve these objectives.

"It's fantastic to have this opportunity to take the Visa Cash App RB team to the next level of competitiveness," said Guillaume. "I'm really looking forward to working with Jody and all of the other members of the technical team to create machinery that drives the team forward and takes us towards the front of the grid."

Finally, as revealed last month, Alan Permane will take up the role of Racing Director with immediate effect. He will report to the Team Principal.

Responsible for all engineering operations at the race track, Permane comes to the team with extensive experience in F1, having worked for the Enstone outfit variously known as Benetton, Renault F1, Lotus F1, Renault F1 and Alpine F1 for more than 34 years, rising from the position of race engineer to become its Sporting Director, a role he held from 2012 until late 2023.

"After a few months of downtime, it's great to return to racing again with the Visa Cash App RB team" said the Briton. "From long experience, I know how professional, driven and competitive the people within this race team are and I can't wait to see where that spirit can take the team in the future."

Commenting on the appointments Team CEO, Peter Bayer said: "These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB. The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in design and development of our cars and in performance at the track. Then, with Tim's arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team."

"The appointments of Tim, Guillaume and Alan add a vast amount of winning expertise to the Team," added Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, "and I have no doubt that they will help take the team to the next level in F1. We already have a very strong and hugely experienced group at the Team and bringing onboard highly-skilled individuals like Tim, Guillaume and Alan will boost our capability and help us meet the highest technical standards at Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, both at the factory and at the track."

"I'm very much looking forward to working with both Tim and Guillaume," said Technical Director, Jody Egginton. "In the coming months Guillaume's focus on aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics will allow us to hone and develop this year's car and add capability going forward, while Tim's arrival will absolutely give us the structure we need to create cars that will elevate the team's performance even further in the coming years."