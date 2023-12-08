"Is that it?" asks Susie Wolff of FIA's dropped investigation

As expected, the Wolffs have come out fighting after the FIA opted to drop its investigation into an alleged conflict of interest.

With almost perfect timing, as the FIA prepares to host its gala awards ceremony featuring the great, the goods and the beautiful of international motorsport, it is facing embarrassment and likely lawsuits as a result of the shambolic claim of a conflict of interest involving Toto and Susie Wolff and F1.

Susie Wolff, who heads the F1 Academy, and who had already launched blistering attack following news of the investigation, continued to vent her anger and frustration on social media today in the wake of the investigation being dropped.

"When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: 'Is that it?'" she posted on X.

"For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings," she added, "but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.

"I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.

"We have come a long way as a sport. I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula 1 teams. I have worked with so many passionate women and men at F1 and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

"However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

"What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better."

Meanwhile, via the Mercedes account on X, her husband revealed that he is already involved in a "legal exchange" with the FIA.

"We understand that there is significant media interest in the events of this week," read the Mercedes post. "We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA.

"We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have expressly reserved all legal rights. Therefore we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting officially for now, but we will certainly address the matter in due course."

This leaves the FIA, and particularly its president, Mohammed ben Sulayem with a large quantity of egg on its face, ahead of its most prestigious night of the year.

As the world and his dog, not to mention the Wolff's various legal teams ponder, why the FIA reacted in the way that it did to an unsourced article in a magazine that is known to have an agenda, and always has had, that eggs continues to have an increasingly fishy smell about it.