Teams unite to deny raising concerns over the Wolffs

Mercedes nine rival teams have all issued statements denying that they have ever questioned a conflict of interest in terms of the roles of Toto and Susie Wolff in the sport.

Earlier this week the sport was rocked by the news that the FIA is to investigate a possible conflict of interest following a story in Business F1 magazine.

It was claimed that in her role as head of the F1 Academy, and therefore an employee of FOM, Susie Wolff may have shared privileged information with her husband, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff.

F1, Mercedes and Susie Wolff all reacted swiftly, with the Scot claiming that the allegation was based on "intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour", focussing on her "marital status rather than my abilities".

Earlier today, Christian Horner denied that either Red Bull or AlphaTauri had voiced concern.

"We have a big rivalry on track but we haven't raised any official complaint about either Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FIA," he told Sky Sports. "In fact, Red Bull has been the team that has got most involved with F1 Academy since its inception, to the point that between the two Red Bull-owned teams, we'll be entering three cars in 2024. So we've been working closely with Susie, who's been doing a great job on F1 Academy.

"So we, like others, were quite surprised by the statement that came out last night, but it certainly wasn't instigated or required or set off by Red Bull," he insisted.

"We've not raised any official complaint or made any requests to the FIA or FOM," he added. "As far as the other teams, I can't talk on behalf of others. This is an FIA thing, they've taken this action, but as I say, certainly nothing to do with Red Bull."

The remaining teams subsequently took to social media to each post the same denial.

"We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 team principal and a member of FOM staff," it read.

"We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy, and its managing director, through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season."