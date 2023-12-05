Site logo

FIA investigating the Wolffs over possible conflict of interest

05/12/2023

Following reports of a potential conflict of interest, the FIA's Compliance Department is understood to be investigating Toto Wolff and his wife Susie.

While Toto is boss of the Mercedes F1 team earlier this year his wife was appointed managing director of the all-female race series F1 Academy.

Reporting directly to F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, in her F1 Academy role Susie Wolff is employed directly by F1 which founded and promotes the series.

It is claimed in Business F1, that rival team bosses have voiced their concern that information discussed at their meeting is making its way to FOM bosses courtesy of the Wolffs.

The magazine claims that at a recent meeting Toto Wolff made a comment which included details that his rival bosses are convinced could only have come from FOM.

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel," said the FIA tonight in a brief statement.

"The FIA Compliance Department is looking in to the matter."

1. Posted by Defiant, 1 hour ago

"If FOM truly wanted everything secret, maybe they shouldn't have hired the wife of a team boss. I personally think that Suzie was a great choice for the position but I have to ask, did they really think that the couple would not talk about work? If they truly believed that, I'd say that someone is utterly delusional.

Now, If it turns out Toto has been running his mouth off to anyone with ears about what he's been told in confidence, that's not entirely Suzies fault, it's his. He should learn what confidence is and be grovelling at his wife's feet for forgiveness. This may be a pretty big lesson for Suzie about what can and can't be said.

However, having said all that, it wouldn't surprise me if someone thought it'd be a good idea to stir the pot with accusations. It's not exactly the first time that that has happened in F1."

Rating: Neutral (0)

2. Posted by kenji, 2 hours ago

"When under the scope these days it is a prerequisite that one draws on the best card in the pack...in this case let's have a dose of 'misogyny' to help deflect the real issue. As for the making of false accusations...well that's a bit rich."

Rating: Negative (-1)

3. Posted by Ricardo_sanchez, 4 hours ago

"Whatever it is that Susie's (allegedly) been telling Toto, it's obviously not being passed on to the guys at Brackley."

Rating: Positive (1)

4. Posted by Burton, 6 hours ago

"F1 has always been an old boys club, Wolff and others have long had fingers on too many pies.
I welcome the investigation, of course, but don't know why suddenly this matters more than him having held shares in two teams (took long to divest from Williams), shares in companies which advertise with rivals, being a team principal and owner while also being driver's manager.
Basically the whole FIA/FOM building is not built with compliance in mind."

Rating: Positive (3)

