FIA investigating the Wolffs over possible conflict of interest

Following reports of a potential conflict of interest, the FIA's Compliance Department is understood to be investigating Toto Wolff and his wife Susie.

While Toto is boss of the Mercedes F1 team earlier this year his wife was appointed managing director of the all-female race series F1 Academy.

Reporting directly to F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, in her F1 Academy role Susie Wolff is employed directly by F1 which founded and promotes the series.

It is claimed in Business F1, that rival team bosses have voiced their concern that information discussed at their meeting is making its way to FOM bosses courtesy of the Wolffs.

The magazine claims that at a recent meeting Toto Wolff made a comment which included details that his rival bosses are convinced could only have come from FOM.

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel," said the FIA tonight in a brief statement.

"The FIA Compliance Department is looking in to the matter."