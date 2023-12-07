FIA drops Wolff investigation

The FIA has announced that it has dropped its investigation into a possible conflict of interests involving Toto and Susie Wolff.

The investigation followed a media report claiming that in her role as head of the F1 Academy, and therefore an employee of Formula One Management, Susie Wolff was privy to information which had been passed on to her husband.

Business F1 magazine claimed that rival team bosses had expressed concern at comments made by the Mercedes boss which could only have come from an F1 insider.

Mercedes, F1 itself and Susie Wolff were quick to react to the story and the news that the FIA was to launch an investigation. Subsequently all nine teams issued what was effectively a joint statement denying that there had been any concern.

Tonight, ahead of its prize giving ceremony, the FIA announced that the investigation is to be dropped.

"Following a review of Formula One Management's F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM's compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information,2 read the statement.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

"As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

All of which puts the FIA, and in particular its president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, in a bad light in terms of its reaction to the original story.

Indeed, it is the subsequent embarrassment to the FIA and its president, that a certain Lt Columbo might have questioned.