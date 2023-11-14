General Motors registers as power unit manufacturer

General Motors has today announced that it has formally registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 power unit manufacturer starting in the 2028 season.

"We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit," said GM President, Mark Reuss. "With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we're confident we'll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team. We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world."

Last month, the FIA approved Andretti's Expression of Interest application for Andretti Cadillac to race in the Formula One World Championship, though this has yet to be rubber stamped by F1 itself.

While accepting Andretti has yet to be agreed, and faces stiff opposition from F1 and the majority of the teams, a bid to lure GM into the sport without the American team solely as an engine supplier was rebuffed, with the manufacturer effectively saying that it entered with Andretti or not at all.

GM's development and testing of prototype technology is already underway. Engineering a F1 power unit will advance the American manufacturer's expertise in areas including electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, high efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced controls and software systems.

For more than a century, racing has provided a testbed for GM and Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles. Cadillac's V-Series performance portfolio, celebrating its 20th anniversary, seamlessly incorporates learnings from the track to the road.

With a long history of racing success, Cadillac most recently developed the 5.5L DOHC V-8 powertrain used in the 2023 IMSA and WEC seasons. With this powertrain, Cadillac Racing secured a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and swept top championship honours for the inaugural IMSA Grand Touring Prototype season.