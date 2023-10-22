United States GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Norris McLaren NM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NM NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NM Gasly Alpine NM NM NH Stroll Aston Martin NH UM NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NM NS Albon Williams UM NH UM Sargeant Williams NM NH NM Hulkenberg Haas NH NM UM Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Magnussen Haas NM NH NM Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM NH NS Alonso Aston Martin UM NM NH Piastri McLaren NM Ocon Alpine NM