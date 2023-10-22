Site logo

United States GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
22/10/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NM
Gasly Alpine NM NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin NH UM NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NH NM NS
Albon Williams UM NH UM
Sargeant Williams NM NH NM
Hulkenberg Haas NH NM UM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH NM
Ricciardo AlphaTauri NM NH NS
Alonso Aston Martin UM NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM
Ocon Alpine NM

