Qatar GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
08/10/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Verstappen Red Bull UM UM NH NM
Piastri McLaren UM UM NM NH
Norris McLaren UM UM NM NH
Russell Mercedes UM UM NM NH US
Leclerc Ferrari UM UM NH NM
Alonso Aston Martin UM UM NH NM
Ocon Alpine UM UM NH NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo US NM NH UH
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH NS
Perez Red Bull NH UM UM NM
Stroll Aston Martin UM NM NH NM
Gasly Alpine UM UM NH NM
Albon Williams NM NM NH NH
Magnussen Haas NS NM NH NH
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NM NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas UM NH UM NH
Lawson AlphaTauri NS NH NH NM
Sargeant Williams NM NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NS

