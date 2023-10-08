Qatar GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Verstappen Red Bull UM UM NH NM Piastri McLaren UM UM NM NH Norris McLaren UM UM NM NH Russell Mercedes UM UM NM NH US Leclerc Ferrari UM UM NH NM Alonso Aston Martin UM UM NH NM Ocon Alpine UM UM NH NM Bottas Alfa Romeo US NM NH UH Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH NS Perez Red Bull NH UM UM NM Stroll Aston Martin UM NM NH NM Gasly Alpine UM UM NH NM Albon Williams NM NM NH NH Magnussen Haas NS NM NH NH Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NM NH NH Hulkenberg Haas UM NH UM NH Lawson AlphaTauri NS NH NH NM Sargeant Williams NM NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NS

