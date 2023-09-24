We are a long, long way away, admits Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton admits that the next six months are going to be crucial if Mercedes is to take the fight to Red Bull.

The seven-time world champion was speaking after finishing fifth in today's Japanese Grand Prix, 50s down on race winner Max Verstappen, behind the McLarens and sandwiched by the Ferraris.

"It's tough on weekends like this," he told Sky Sports, "particularly when the car is such a handful. It felt just the same as last year, it's bouncing and sliding."

Asked where the 2024 car might be improved on its predecessor, he replied: "There are things that I've asked for, that we've gone in part of the direction for next year.

"All the points that George and I give I think have been fully listened to," he continued. "I have no idea where the car's going to be next year, but we're a long, long way away.

"We've got to hope for... the next six months has to be the greatest six months of development that we've ever, ever had, to close that gap, to be really banging on the door," he added.

"The evidence is there, at McLaren, and we can't turn a blind eye to that, we've got to look at what they've done and go in that direction. That is the direction.

"I truly believe my team can do it," he insisted. "We've always been great at putting downforce on the car, it's just that with the way our car currently works, adding downforce doesn't work, it just makes it bounce more.

"Hopefully with the change of philosophy, we will be back to where the team deserves. Because this is a world championship team, we still are an amazing team and I have absolute faith in everyone. However, the decisions that are made in this period of time are critical for our trajectory."

Referring to the race, he said: "I've been fighting the car, fighting with absolutely everything I have to get as high up as possible and get ahead of Ferrari, which had an upgrade this week so they were particularly quick, or they have been quick the last three races, or quicker the last three races.

"It was a hell of a fight. I scored the most points for the team, I really tried to hold on for the constructors' title, because I know how important it is for everyone in the background, back at the factories.

"It's tough given how much work we've done to progress, we're not any closer to the front, at least here," he sighed. "But we did get ahead of one of the Ferraris which was great teamwork and great work from the guys in the pitstop and with strategy. Long way to go."

However, the Briton was critical of some of his team's strategic decisions today, particularly the late call to have him and George Russell change positions.

"We should have swapped around earlier," he said, "and I should have got as far ahead as possible to keep the gap as big as it could get to the Ferraris.

"I think if we had inverted maybe George would have had a better time holding it behind, but because he was trying to fight me and damaging these tyres, trying to hurt him and then it just I think it just made it more complicated.

"The fact is, we're not fighting each other in a team championship. As drivers, it's not important where we are. What's important is that we finish, one of us finishes ahead of the Ferrari to keep the position so today we really needed to work as a team."

Once Russell allowed Hamilton through, Mercedes wanted the seven-time world champion to copy the tactic used by Carlos Sainz in Singapore and assist his teammate with DRS in order to defend (somewhat ironically) against the Spaniard.

"When they suggested it me, I knew that they obviously thought of it from the last race and it made no sense," said Hamilton. "I needed to get as far clear ahead as possible and I was on my way.

"I was around two seconds ahead and they asked me then to give George the DRS and I had to come off the gas, down the straight to get point eight behind. Then he got DRS but then he got overtaken, which was going to happen because he was on a one-stop and we were on a two, but then Sainz got past him and he was right on my tail.

"So yeah, not ideal. It made it very, very hard for the last couple of laps, but I think as a team we've got to be grateful for it. Fifth and a seventh is better than sixth and a seventh."

