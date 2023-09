Lawson doesn't want reserve role return

Days after scoring his maiden world championship points, Liam Lawson admits that he doesn't want to return to a reserve driver role.

The New Zealander was given a baptism of fire when he was brought in on the second day of the Zandvoort weekend after Daniel Ricciardo crashed in Friday practice badly injuring his hand.

Finishing 13th on his debut, the youngster was just outside the points at Monza before bringing the AlphaTauri home in ninth last weekend, having enjoyed an entertaining scrap with Max Verstappen along the way.

While it remains unclear when Ricciardo will be fit for duty again, looking further ahead, having 'got the taste', Lawson admits that he is in no rush to return to the reserves bench.

"I wouldn't be happy to go back to being reserve," he told reporters at Suzuka, "but obviously, I know how hard it is to get into Formula 1.

"I understand that that can be really difficult sometimes," he added. "So obviously, what will happen, will happen, but these things I just haven't really thought about too much. I'm just trying to make the most of this."

The Faenza-based outfit is widely expected to announce its retaining of Yuki Tsunoda this weekend, while Ricciardo is expected to return for the Qatar race.

In terms of berths for 2024, the most likely vacancy would be at Williams, where Logan Sargeant has largely failed to impress.

"To be honest, there hasn't been a huge amount of time to discuss the future," said Lawson. "On what's happened so far, it's been pretty positive, But I guess the message for me has just been to keep my head down and try and keep delivering until obviously things clear up, until this opportunity I have ends when Daniel comes back. So, it's basically just doing a good job but keep doing the same thing.

"Obviously, I want to be in Formula 1. Now I have this chance, I'm trying to do everything I can to show that I can be here. But in terms of all those discussions, those will happen after this weekend."

On the while, the kiwi is pleased with his performance thus far, but insists that there is more to come.

"There's more with more time in the car, but for the nature of the situation, for how I've come into it, I think we've done well," he said. "I'm racing guys who have done 11 or 12 races this season already, so we're definitely playing catch up.

"Every week, I get more comfortable with the car, so hopefully I go into this weekend feeling another step more comfortable. Compared to any other car I've driven it takes a lot more time to adjust to Formula 1."

One advantage that Lawson enjoys this weekend is his experience of the Suzuka track courtesy of the Super Formula series, which has seen him race and test at the iconic circuit on many occasions.