FIA set to give Andretti F1 bid the green light

Andretti's bid to enter the sport is set to be given the green light, however getting the approval of F1's owners and the teams is another matter entirely.

Though no official details are forthcoming from any of those involved it is understood that the FIA is on the verge of announcing that it has accepted the American team's entry in 2026.

The move will face stiff opposition from F1 itself and the majority (eight) of the current teams.

However, it will not be easy for F1 to reject Andretti without violating the European Union's strict anti-competition laws, while exclusion from the Concorde Agreement could also prove difficult.

The news comes days after Andretti announced the reorganisation of its entire motorsport operation which will now falls under the Andretti Global banner.

Andretti Global will unite all aspects of the organisation under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team's already-established legacy.

Andretti currently operates in eight motorsports platforms racing across six continents with F1 being the next obvious step.

"I'm proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments," said CEO, Michael Andretti.

"Just as proud as I am of our past, I'm equally excited about our future," he added. "As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners.

"This rebrand is a major milestone in our team's journey, but we are only getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global."