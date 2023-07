Visibility in the wet is drivers' biggest concern

Ahead of the FIA's testing of wet weather wheel arches, drivers admit that poor visibility in wet conditions remains their biggest concern.

Last week's fatal accident at Spa involving Dilano van 't Hoff, once again reminded us of the dangers of racing in the rain, particularly on circuits with a reputation.

While it is all very well for us to sit back in our armchairs bemoaning the fact that a wet race starts behind the Safety Car, or is delayed until conditions improve, the fact is the sport has moved on since the mindless barbarity of the 50s, 60s and 70s, and nobody wants to see drivers injured - or worse - in the name of entertainment.

Next week sees the FIA trial new wet weather wheel arches aimed at improving understanding of the issues surrounding visibility in such conditions.

"It's going to be something that gets used on a couple of occasions a year, maybe three, that sort of thing," said the FIA's single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis in December. "We don't want it to be that every time there's a drop of rain, then suddenly you have to fit these things.

"Spa in 2021 left scars on the sport because it was very unfortunate circumstance," he added, referring to race that never was. "It would have been ten times worse I think if we had gone all the way to Japan and had to pack up and come back. We really need to avoid that.

"We have so many people watching, spectators paying tickets, teams travelling all over the world, and then to suddenly say we can't race is not very responsible of us."

Speaking at Silverstone, a number of drivers expressed their concern.

"It's a huge safety issue at the moment and it needs to be addressed," said Lance Stroll, who last weekend called on motorsport bosses to make changes at Spa following Van 't Hoff's death. "We can't see anything in heavy wet weather.

"I can recall many races over the past few years in Formula One where you just cannot see anything when you are behind a car," he continued, "and it's extremely dangerous, we shouldn't be racing in those conditions.

"If it works," he added, referring to the wheel arches, "it has to be put on the cars as quickly as possible. And if it doesn't work, we shouldn't be putting ourselves in situations where we're racing in conditions where we can't see."

"I think there needs to be a review of everything that happened," said Esteban Ocon of the Spa crash. "The weather conditions are the things that makes these conditions very tricky. It's not like there's only 20 cars in those championships, there's more than 30.

"I've been in that position in the past, at the back like that, and not seeing anything, and the visibility is the main factor in that race. And for most of us, we drive blind in those moments, so I'm sure the FIA is looking into it, to try to improve the situation.

"We have some mudguard tests here next week which is supposed to help visibility. The issue is that we should not learn the hard way, this way. It's a very sad moment for motorsport."

"I'd say it's about time that we're going to do something," said Lando Norris. "I think as drivers we've said it for years that something needs to be done.

"I think we've been lucky that nothing has happened within... I'd say Formula 1, or many other categories, and in the worst case, sadly, we've had to lose a life for people to realise that those things can happen and if it could just happen there it could have happened last weekend for us in Austria.

"It's a shame we had to see such a consequence for people to understand what can happen in any case, but yep, I think it's something that needs to be done. I would say it's the biggest safety concern at the minute within Formula 1, no matter what way you look at it, you just say what's the next thing that can improve safety the most? It's actually being able to see where we're going.

"I'm doing the (wheel arch) test so we'll see soon how good it's going to be but if it doesn't work, something else needs to be done to find a solution."

"I agree with Lando, it's the next biggest thing right now," said Kevin Magnussen. "I feel very safe enough in a Formula 1 car in all situations but this one, when you can't see, it feels a million times more... It feels ridiculous, when you're doing those speeds and you might as well close your eyes. There's zero visibility, and it would be great if that could be improved significantly."

"I think it's great the test is happening," added Valtteri Bottas, "we always need to find some kind of solutions and just really hope that it helps even a bit but like I said, meanwhile, it is a big issue and we shouldn't be starting races in conditions or any category shouldn't if you basically can't see so that's the big thing."

"Especially what has happened last weekend, I think it's something that we've got to improve," said Sergio Perez. "For now, I think it's important that race directors let us race only when its safe and the whole grid is able to see something."