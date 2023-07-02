Post-race penalties chaos at the Red Bull Ring

Following Aston Martin's protest of the result of the Austrian Grand Prix, 8 drivers are hit with post-race penalties.

Speaking on Friday after almost losing out in qualifying after having his time deleted for exceeding the track limits, Max Verstappen described the situation as amateur.

Little did we know that it was going to get worse... a lot worse.

Track limits remained a factor on Saturday, and consequently it came as no surprise when race control started issuing warnings once the race got underway.

As the majority of drivers continued to run wide first came the black and white flags and then the penalties.

As drivers were notified that they had received a penalty the poachers quickly became gamekeepers advising their teams - and thereby the stewards - of other drivers committing an offence.

Shortly after the race, as we contemplated the ridiculousness of the situation, Aston Martin protested the result, claiming that a number of drivers had exceeded the limits without punishment.

Sure enough, it was confirmed that the provisional result had been issued before a number of violations had been included, the delay down to the fact that these were violations picked up by the FIA's control room in Geneva.

As a result, no less than eight drivers received post-race penalties, including Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Initially, for four infringements, a 5 second time penalty was awared, and for five infringements, a 10 second time penalty.

However, a "reset" was then allowed due to the excessive number of infringements after which another four infringements, a 5 second time penalty applied and after five, a 10 second time penalty.

Understandably, the stewards have very strongly recommended that a solution be found to the track limits situation at this circuit.

The post-race penalties were as follows:

De Vries: 5 second time penalty for forcing another driver off the track

Sargeant: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Magnussen: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Ocon: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits (x 2)

De Vries: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Tsunoda: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Tsunoda: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Sainz: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Hamilton: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Gasly: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Albon: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Ocon: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits (x 2)

De Vries: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

