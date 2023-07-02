Austrian GP: Result (Amended)

Result of the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 25:33.607 2 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:05.155 3 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:17.188 4 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:26.327 5 Alonso Aston Martin 71 + 0:30.317 6 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 0:31.377 7 Russell Mercedes 71 + 0:48.403 8 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:49.196 9 Stroll Aston Martin 71 + 0:59.043 10 Gasly Alpine 71 + 1:07.667 11 Albon Williams 71 + 1:09.767 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap 13 Sargeant Williams 70 + 1 Lap 14 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1 Lap 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap 16 Piastri McLaren 70 + 1 Lap 17 de Vries AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap 19 Magnussen Haas 70 + 1 Lap 18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap Hulkenberg Haas 12 Power Unit

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:07.012 (Lap 71)

De Vries: 5 second time penalty for forcing another driver off the track

Sargeant: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Magnussen: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Ocon: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits (x 2)

De Vries: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Tsunoda: 5 second time penalty for exceeding track limits

Tsunoda: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Sainz: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Hamilton: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Gasly: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Albon: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits

Ocon: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits (x 2)

De Vries: 10 second time penalties for exceeding track limits