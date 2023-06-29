British GP fans dealt bitter blow

Collapse of camping company just days before the British Grand Prix, leaves many F1 fans high and dry with nowhere to stay.

Just days before the Silverstone event, it has been revealed that Kent-based CampingF1 has ceased trading, seemingly for the second time.

It is understood that hundreds of fans have had their Grand Prix plans for next week put in jeopardy.

According to Pitpass reader Peter Doyle: "CampingF1 collapsed on Monday leaving all those that booked with them for this year's Grand Prix, who will no doubt not get any money back, with no camp site or facilities days before the event.

"Most are having to re-book either at Whittlebury Golf Club or the Dadford Road site and pay again," he added, "while either borrowing/buying tenting gear or hire motor homes."

In what will come as a blow to the sport's fan friendly image, CampingF1 operates sites at various events including Spa and Monza, so the company's failure is going to be hard hitting.