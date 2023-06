Mercedes fined for beach of International Sporting Code

Mercedes has been fined €10,000 after the team was deemed to have breached of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code.

The Barcelona stewards received a report from the Media Delegate, which was subsequently confirmed by video evidence, that the physios / drivers' assistants to Geroge Russell and Lewis Hamilton entered parc fermé in violation of the Post Race Interview and Podium Ceremony Procedure that was published prior to the race "for the orderly conduct of the event".

Article 9.15.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code places the responsibility for the actions on the part of any person providing a service, on the competitor to whom the service is provided.

As a redult of the breach, the German team was fined €10,000.