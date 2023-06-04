Mercedes summoned by stewards

A team representative and the physiotherapists for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been summoned by the Barcelona stewards.

The summons concerns an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and noncompliance with the Media Delegate’s Post Race Procedures (document 40) – breach of Parc Fermé instructions.

In a note to the teams this morning relating to the post-race interview and podium ceremony procedure, the FIA advised that: "Other than the team mechanics (with cooling fans if necessary), officials and FIA pre-approved television crews and FIA approved photographers, no one else will be allowed in the designated area once the cars are in the Parc Fermé area (no team PR personnel. Driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded following the instructions given to all teams by the Media Delegate). At the sole discretion of the FIA Media Delegate, the team photographer of the winning driver may also be permitted in the designated area. All other photographers must remain outside of the designated area for the duration of the Parc Fermé and Podium procedure."

At last year's Austrian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Hamilton, were given suspended 10,000 euro fines for a similar breach of the parc fermé rules.