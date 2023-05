Miami GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a relatively routine Friday practice for us after the different format in Baku. We've had more time on track to learn about the car and the tyres this weekend, despite some red flags disrupting the sessions. So far, I think the new track surface seems to be better, but we were basically just cleaning the racing line today. It seems when you move away from it, it's very slippery - so that could make overtaking difficult. Qualifying tomorrow is important, but our strength is normally on Sunday, so we'll see what we can do."

Lance Stroll: "We made the most of both practice sessions today and came away with a better understanding of how the changes to the track will impact our running. We know it will be incredibly hot here - probably the hottest track temperatures of the year - so tyre degradation will be a big factor and something we need to monitor across the weekend. But the car felt good; we made some changes after FP1 which improved performance for FP2, so I'm feeling positive heading into Saturday."