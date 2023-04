Azerbaijan GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Fernando: "It's good to be back after a few weeks away from racing. I have recharged the batteries after a high adrenaline start to the season, and I am now looking forward to Baku. The circuit presents us drivers with a unique challenge, as we face lots of tight slow-speed street sections and then extremely high-speed straights that create lots of opportunities for risk and reward.

"I'm excited to see the return of the Sprint this weekend too. We've seen some fun races in the past there and I'm sure it'll be no different, especially now with two qualifying sessions and two races. After three races we know our car better, but we need to pick-up where we left off in Australia and keep up the development push over the next few races."

Lance: "It's been good to have a short break after a busy few races, but nothing compares to racing and, given the strong start to the season, I can't wait to get back out there.

"Baku is a venue that holds great memories for me - taking my first podium in Formula One back in 2017 - and we enter this weekend hoping to continue our early-season form. In general, it is a wild ride, a really fun track.

"We also will have the first Sprint of the year this weekend and with another new format, which I think will be great for the fans. We need to hit the ground running as there will be little time to prepare for qualifying and the races, but the team have done a fantastic job this year so I know we're up for the challenge."

Insight and Speed with Cognizant

Race interruptions: Expect some form of stoppage in the race. In the six races held, there have been seven Safety Cars, two red flags and three Virtual Safety Cars. Strategy can be influenced by the timing of these. The softest compound of Pirelli's range, the C5, will make its 2023 debut here.

Sprint: The first of six Sprint events this season. The format has altered somewhat, with the grid for both races being determined by separate qualifying sessions. Baku has never hosted a Sprint before. New for 2023, DRS will now be activated after one lap of green flag running in the Sprint.

Overtaking: It is relatively easy here, with the DRS effect particularly powerful at this circuit. The runs to Turns One and Three are both preceded by lengthy DRS zones. Expect many passes to be made at these locations, but unconventional moves can also be performed at some of the tightest corners on the circuit.