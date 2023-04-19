Site logo

F1 "show" of no interest to Michelin

19/04/2023

Michelin has ruled out any possibility of a return to F1 while the sport insists on tyres that "destroy themselves for the show".

Though the FIA has begun the tender process for the supply of tyres to F1 from 2025, thus far only the current supplier, Pirelli has shown any interest.

Of course, the desire to 'level the field' rules out any hope of a potential tyre war, but many were still hoping for an alternative to the Italian manufacturer which has been the sole supplier since 2011.

French manufacturer Michelin first entered F1 in 1977, in competition with Goodyear, Dunlop and Bridgestone. Gradually taking the fight to Goodyear, Michelin withdrew at the end of 1984 having won 59 grands prix.

It returned again in 2001, now in competition with Bridgestone, but left again in 2006 in the aftermath of the infamous 2005 United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

Many would love to see the Michelin name return to F1, even as sole supplier, but the French company is adamant that as long as the sport continues to dictate that tyre degradation is necessary for "the show" it isn't interested.

"The question is, how do we leverage technology to have a good show?" Michelin CEO, Florent Menegaux tells The Drive. "And that's where F1 comes into play, because we have been discussing with them for a very long time... and we are not in agreement.

"They say to have the show, you have to have tyres that destroy themselves. And I think, we don't know how to do this. So, we cannot agree.

"Teams should be understanding tyre performance and capitalizing on the fact that the tyre is going to be performing from the first lap around the circuit to the last," he continues.

"The drivers will tell you they want to be at their maximum all the time. And when I hear the drivers in Formula 1, and I like Formula 1, but they say no no, it's not possible."

Acting on the wishes of the sport's powers that be, Pirelli provides tyres that degrade over a specific timeframe in a bid to improve the show. However, over the years there have been a number of cases where the tyres have been pushed to the limit, with dramatic consequences, most notably Baku 2021.

"First, we need to remind ourselves why Michelin is in racing," says Menegaux. "The first element is not about the show, it's not about the brand, it's about the technology. We are in racing because it's the best way to very quickly live test new technology. That's the first reason.

"And of course there are side benefits, a side benefit is the show. A side benefit is the brand awareness. But in terms of brand awareness, Michelin is one of the best-known brands in the world. We don't need to do this."

Between 2008 and 2014, Menegaux oversaw Michelin's involvement in various forms of racing, including WRC, WEC, Formula E, and MotoGP, and it is this experience that convinces him that drivers and their teams drivers should be able to understand tyre performance and use that knowledge in order to win.

"In MotoGP we provide tyres soft, medium, and hard for every type of circuit, every race. And every type of bike can win with soft, medium, or hard without changing.

"It's the way you set up your bike, the type of circuit, and the way the pilot operates," he adds. "So when we can influence the regulations so that performance is obtained while using far less materials and making a very good show, then it's ok.

"In MotoGP, even not the top racing teams can win. And they will tell you that the tyre we provide helps them to do that. That's why we are not back in Formula 1."

1. Posted by Defiant, 4 hours ago

"Here! here! Michelin. Well said.

@kenji, great idea, I'm in.

It really is a shame that Fiberty (stolen and keeping using cause its awesome, thanks Spindoctor) don't understand what the fans and drivers actually want."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Pavlo, 5 hours ago

"What a masterpiece marketing from Michelin!
For a very low price of a press statement they firstly used F1 platform to announce to all F1 fans their advertisement in other sports, at the same time decreasing the return of investment of their competitors' campaign in F1.

Still I must say Pirelli produces quite a good tires. Tests show them to be on top, I had on my car and still have on my motorcycle.
But yes, advertisement in F1 harmed the brand. In 2020 I switched to Conti on a car when I realized I don't feel safe driving 200. I know it's a different tire, but seeing same brand blow in Silverstone I just can't get rid of that thought in my head."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Spindoctor, 6 hours ago

"This quote summarises Formula 1's malaise:

'They say to have the show, you have to have tyres that destroy themselves. And I think, we don't know how to do this. So, we cannot agree.'

Formula 1 is not a merely "show" and FIA\Liberty (Fliberty?) insisting otherwise is going to kill it. Forcing teams & drivers to use substandard equipment merely introduces arbitrariness (or "spice"). I know it's the same for everyone but I want to watch Racing, not tyre management....

Michelin & Dunlop supply tyres for MotoGP & Moto2 and the Sport, Racing & spectacle (or "show", if you must) are excellent. Riders\teams can choose their compounds, each of which could last a full race, but they wear differently & offer varying grip\feel levels throughout the race. The skill is not in constantly "managing" the shortcomings of the rubber, but in the way the tyres, bike, rider, circuit & weather interact & extracting maximum performance therefrom. There is amazing skill, bravery & technology involved, with overtaking & drama aplenty. That's a dramatic & exciting Sport not the tepid farrago that is current F1 and a more engaging show to boot!

Fliberty\Pirelli please note....

Fliberty\Pirelli please note....
"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Max Noble, 7 hours ago

"@Kenji - love respectful quality discussion! Thanks for reminding us all of Mark's quote… simply says it all! Sigh…"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by kenji, 7 hours ago

"@Max,Superbird70 Thanks for the comments. I did mean that the H/M/S range would be the same compound . for the entire year. I have never forgotten what Webber said after his first real WEC race at Le Mans testing when asked what the biggest difference was to F1. He said, 'the Michelin tyres. They are real race tyres and you can really lean on them'. Says it all."

Rating: Positive (6)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Superbird70, 8 hours ago

"@Kenji- Like that idea, but only three compounds for the season, not three compounds per track. Plus inters, wets, super monsoon (for Miami).
"

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by Max Noble, 9 hours ago

"@Motorsport-fan - sadly yes. “Let’s market! Our clients are clueless!” I cry…

@Kenji - great suggestion. I’d sign up in a blink, and I think Michelin would too… Shame the FIA now hate competition as they are trying to run a profitable franchise…. :-(
"

Rating: Positive (4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by ClarkwasGod, 9 hours ago

"Kudos to Michelin for standing their ground. One day, maybe, Pirelli will realise that "acting on orders" in no way shifts the blame in the public domain.

On the other side of the coin, I found their "Diablo" range best on my Ducati....."

Rating: Positive (5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by kenji, 10 hours ago

"What should be adopted.....Minimum three suppliers fielding a hard/med./soft to whatever compounds they [ suppliers ] do best. Teams free to us whatever compounds suit their cars and allow for mixing and matching front to rear. Imagine what that would do to strategies, team on team. "

Rating: Positive (5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 10 hours ago

"@ Max Noble.

I guess Pirelli are marketing to folks who will buy the product because its on a Formula One car, not because its the best available."

Rating: Positive (4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

11. Posted by Max Noble, 11 hours ago

"Quoting from the article…

French manufacturer Michelin first entered F1 in 1977, in competition with Goodyear, Dunlop and Bridgestone. Gradually taking the fight to Goodyear, Michelin withdrew at the end of 1984 having won 59 grands prix."

Goodyear Eagle F1 an 80's classic. Michelin Pilot Sport latest edition - total go-to for a remarkable road tyre. Bridgestone Potenza, great value performance tyre. Dunlop Sport Maxx, love'em.

I'm currently riding on Continentals (having just come off Michelins) while my wife is still on Michelins, and our youngest son is currently sporting Bridgestones.

Each tyre company produces fantastic tyres which deliver in the real world. Grip. Low noise. Great turn-in. Strong performance in both wet, and dry. Last at least 20,000Km (unless you drive like a real manic…).

Michelin have publicly stated what we all think… "Why turn up to deliver a tyre which deliberately falls apart in less than 150Km (half race distance)?"

…Pirelli P-Zero… built for you by a company that has race tyres fall "off the cliff" after five hot laps, or three laps laps following another car, whichever comes first…"

Rating: Positive (13)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

